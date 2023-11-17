"Can’t wait for her to be involved in locker room drama" - Fans react to the possibility of former WWE star signing a blockbuster deal with AEW

AEW is set to have their last major pay-per-view of the year tomorrow night and there are few chances to debut one last major name. Fans recently shared their opinions about the possibility of Ronda Rousey jumping to the promotion after some speculation.

Ronda recently teamed up with Marina Shafir in Wrestling REVOLVER and took on Athena and Billy Starks. While she and Shafir technically won their match, Rousey ended up being attacked by Athena, leading to speculation that the former WWE Women's Champion could become "All Elite."

Various X accounts posed questions about The Arm-Collector's next step in pro wrestling and suggested that she could jump to All Elite Wrestling next. However, many fans online seemed to be vehemently against this idea and took to social media to express why this will be a mistake.

Will Ronda be able to impress the AEW fanbase?

Elsewhere on social media, some fans speculated whether or not Ronda Rousey could be Tony Khan's surprise AEW Full Gear signee.

Will Ronda Rousey make her debut during Full Gear?

It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey will sign with the promotion now or sometime down the line. Either way, she'll likely deal with the bad blood between her and Athena inside or outside of All Elite Wrestling.

Speculation that Ronda Rousey is the AEW Full Gear signee was shot down

The speculation that Rousey could be the secret Full Gear debut has been running rampant online. Interestingly, it's reached the likes of Wrestle Purists' Ibou, who proposed that she might be the one debuting. However, while not a report, Sean Ross Sapp denied the speculation in a comment.

While Sapp is known for his insider information and is considered a credible source, this was not an official report. At this stage, the promotion hasn't made any hints that lead to Rousey, but either way, fans will simply have to catch Full Gear tomorrow night to see if she was the debuting star after all.

