"Can’t wait to see her at All In," "She’s been cast out now" - Fans miss top AEW star amid over 6-month absence

AEW star Jamie Hayter has been out of action for six months, and the fans seem to miss the former Women’s World Champion.

Hayter was last seen at AEW Double or Nothing in May of this year, where she lost her title to Toni Storm. That also meant that she lost the title after 190 long days. She was severely injured in that match and has since been out of the ring.

Fan reaction 1

Fans took to Twitter after it was revealed that she was now out of action for six months and expressed their disappointment. Some said they missed her badly, while others claimed Tony Khan and Company could not replace her.

Fan reaction 2

Others commented and said that they can't wait to see her make a comeback at the All In event next year, which will once again be one of the biggest events of the year. It will be interesting to see how her return will take place.

When will Jamie Hayter return to AEW?

There has been much speculation about when Jamie Hayter might make her AEW in-ring return. A lot of it depends on how she recovers from her injury that has kept her out for more than six months.

Dave Meltzer gave an update in August and said that while she might not come back this year, it is likely that she might return around February 2024.

“The current estimated return time for Jamie Hayter is February due to various injuries, although that’s at best a rough estimate,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The women’s division will get a much-needed boost when Hayter makes her comeback, and it will open up avenues for better matches with a lot of potential.

When do you think Jamie Hayter will come back? Let us know in the comments below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.