"Can’t wait to see you dethrone Roman" - Fans predict 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion will return to the 2023 Draft

The pro-wrestling community is seemingly pondering whether a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will rejoin the company as part of this year's Draft.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk. While he is currently signed to AEW, his relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion has been strained to say the least since the events of last year's All Out. While recent reports suggest that he is returning to Tony Khan's roster, there has been no official announcement regarding the matter.

The Second City Saint also recently made a backstage visit to RAW, which fueled speculation about him possibly joining the company instead of returning to AEW. This prompted fans to predict his next move should he join Triple H's roster, no matter how unlikely that may be.

Jenna Carlson @JennaGoldberg16 @TheEnduringIcon Vince asked him to leave the premises. I highly doubt he’s coming back. And the draft starts Friday. @TheEnduringIcon Vince asked him to leave the premises. I highly doubt he’s coming back. And the draft starts Friday.

Dustin Kyle @ImDustinKyle @TheEnduringIcon The internet I think would actually explode if something like this ever happened lol. @TheEnduringIcon The internet I think would actually explode if something like this ever happened lol.

Gio the UnityYT @GioGallegos2 @TheEnduringIcon Can’t wait to see fight on Raw again actually WWE in general CM @TheEnduringIcon Can’t wait to see fight on Raw again actually WWE in general CM

KieranPossOffical @Kieran_Poss1 @TheEnduringIcon If Punk Not On Raw We Riot @TheEnduringIcon If Punk Not On Raw We Riot 😂😂

Lance Storm believes CM Punk may return to WWE if he is fired from AEW

While the Second City Saint is still away from action, former WWE producer Lance Storm believes Punk's visit to RAW was a power play.

Speaking on an episode of Wrestling Observer's Figure Four Daily, Lance Storm stated:

"If Tony didn't okay it, then I think in my opinion, at least, the message being sent is a warning to Tony that 'people don't think I'll ever go back to WWE. Watch me. So you better be careful.' And it's a power play to let Tony know he's gonna have to get Punk back to show, he's gonna have to accommodate CM Punk. Because if he fires CM Punk, I think the message is clear now that he is very willing now to walk in WWE and talk to Hunter," Storm said.

With the All In pay-per-view at Wembley on the horizon, Punk's return would certainly help fill the seats. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will bring the controversial star back to AEW soon.

Do you think CM Punk will return to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

