"Can’t wait to see you in the Rumble!" - Wrestling fans want major star to sign with WWE under Triple H's regime after seemingly teasing AEW exit

Fans have called for Andrade El Idolo to leave AEW for WWE after yet another cryptic post amid his uncertain future with the company.

Andrade has not competed for the company since All Out 2022's Casino Ladder Match. He has since been recovering from a torn pectoral, as well as supposedly serving a suspension following his alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara.

His run with the company has been the subject of criticism. After much optimism following his underwhelming main roster run in WWE, he has received major losses against the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Cody Rhodes in AEW.

Whether he is truly unhappy with his All Elite run is unknown, but Andrade has been consistent in his cryptic posts on social media. He posted yet another recently, captioned with the word "bye".

Fans have since reacted to the cryptic post, with a number taking it as a sign that he could return to WWE.

Some, like the user below, even called for him to return at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Lynchgrfx @HighJak78 @AndradeElIdolo Can’t wait to see you in the Rumble! @AndradeElIdolo Can’t wait to see you in the Rumble!

Jcfowl80 @JaredFowler8 @AndradeElIdolo The new leader of Lagado Del Fantasmo @AndradeElIdolo The new leader of Lagado Del Fantasmo

Andrade worked under Triple H during his time on WWE NXT. He was aligned with current SmackDown star Zelina Vega and held the NXT Championship between 2017 and 2018.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

WWE legend Ric Flair said he would like to manage the AEW star

Andrade is married to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, so it makes sense that he would be the pick for Ric Flair to manage.

The 16-time World Champion recently confirmed that he would like to manage a wrestler, and Andrade would be great.

"I could manage somebody right now. I'd love to manage somebody right now... It's never going to happen, so it's just a dream. I would have really loved to have managed Andrade. He is such a great worker, but the language barrier just sometimes holds guys back that are much better than they're ever given an opportunity to be." [38:14-38:52]

Ric Flair accompanied Andrade when the Mexican challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX. They also teamed up together for Ric Flair's 'Last Match' against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal last year.

Do you think Andrade is on his way back to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes