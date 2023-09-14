"Can Tony Khan actually pull this off?" - Fans erupt as WWE removes 49-year-old legend from internal roster; fuels AEW speculation

Earlier today, there were reports that Edge had been removed from WWE's internal roster, and this immediately triggered various fan reactions as they speculated on a move from the Hall of Famer.

Since there has not been any official confirmation from Edge's party or any promotion, everything has been tossed up to speculation. There have been reports of the Rated-R Superstar most likely moving to AEW, while other reports have talked about a contract extension offered by WWE.

It was reported that he was no longer listed in any of the WWE shows' internal rosters and as an active competitor. This gave several fans more reasons to believe that a move was in the works. This could be the start of the preparations for Edge to move to AEW.

Several fans immediately thought this meant a move to AEW was getting closer and were amazed that Tony Khan could pull it off.

One fan even mentioned that this would mean Edge and Christian would be on the same promotion again.

Others immediately thought he was the man who would fill in as the superstar AEW would bring in to replace CM Punk. However, there was no confirmation, so they took this with a grain of salt.

Some got excited at the possibility of Edge and Christian being in a feud if they were both in AEW. If the Rated-R Superstar comes in as a face to confront one of the promotion's top heels, Christian Cage, this would make for an exciting storyline.

More info regarding Edge's status on the WWE roster

It was previously announced that Edge was removed from the Stamford-based promotion's internal roster. This meant that he was not a part of the active competitors.

A few hours later, the reports were updated. The WWE Hall of Famer was not part of any show's internal roster, but he was given a new role. He was placed under "miscellaneous," meaning he was not actively competing but was still technically on the roster. Other stars with similar titles are Big E, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

Ultimately, this does not completely confirm that Edge would stay with WWE, as his status could change soon. If he decides not to make a move to any promotion, the Rated-R Superstar could even retire.

