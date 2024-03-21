Charlotte Flair possibly against WWE signing a female free agent who's married to her ex-husband, WCW veteran speculates

Charlotte Flair is happily married to fellow wrestler Andrade.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno, however, speculated that she didn't want WWE to sign a top female free agent who's currently dating The Queen's ex-husband. For those unaware, Charlotte Flair was married to Thomas Raymond Latimer, who wrestled under the name Kenneth Cameron in NXT.

The two tied the knot in 2013 but divorced two years later off the back of the English star's controversial run-in with the law. Thom Latimer is now married to Kamille, who has recently garnered interest from AEW, WWE, and TNA.

She once made a cameo appearance for All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and was said to be backstage for an episode of Dynamite earlier this year.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno discussed whether Flair is stopping WWE from possibly signing Kamille:

"I wonder what the hold up is there? She looks like she's tailor-made for that company [WWE]. Maybe, that is true about the previous relationship," Inferno said.

Konnan chimed in and shut down the speculation, noting that that would be a dumb reason not to bring her into the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"But what does that have to do with it? They're not bringing Tom Latimer in; they're bringing her [Kamille] in! What does that have to do with anything? If she's coming in and the husband isn't, why would Charlotte [Flair] get mad? I think that would be a dumb reason not to bring somebody that looks great and is TV ready; she's very professional because she worked with us in AAA. So I would think that can't be the reason," Konnan added. (0:27 - 1:23)

Charlotte Flair is set to miss WrestleMania XL

Charlotte Flair will sadly miss the 40th edition of WrestleMania in Philadelphia this year. The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

The 37-year-old went under the knife to fix the issue and is now training hard for her return. There's no timeline for her in-ring comeback, but she could return sooner than expected, considering how fast she has been recovering.

Charlotte was earlier advertised to appear on the March 29 episode of SmackDown just before WrestleMania 40. But recent reports have suggested that she won't feature on the show.

