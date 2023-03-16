Charlotte Flair shares an adorable photo with her spouse while taking a sly dig at WWE Stars

Charlotte Flair, the WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, recently shared an adorable photo of herself and her spouse, Andrade El Idolo. She also took a sly dig at two WWE stars.

Charlotte and Andrade were seen working out together, and "The Queen" shared a photo of the two of them in the gym. She captioned it "gym dump con mi papacito" which roughly translates to "gym photo dump with my daddy."

Charlotte Flair can be seen in the photo with her husband Andrade wearing hoodies that read "Papi call me Mami for you the queen" and "The real Latino man." This seems to be a dig at WWE stars and The Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley chose Charlotte after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Check out the tweet below:

Charlotte faced off against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in a recent segment on Smackdown. During the segment, Dominik referred to Charlotte as "Queenie" and defended Rhea by saying he wouldn't let her badmouth his "Mami." Charlotte fired back by saying she has a "real Latino man" at home who calls her "Mami" with a thicker accent.

Charlotte is set to face The Eradicator at WrestleMania 39 for the Smackdown Women's Championship. The two women have a long-standing rivalry, and their match is sure to be one of the highlights of the event.

Former WWE United States champion tease his return

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade recently hinted at a possible return to AEW six months after suffering a pectoral muscle injury during a match against The Elite. The injury required surgery and several months of recovery, but he has been progressing well in rehabilitation.

In a video posted on Twitter by AEW personality Jose, the Assistant showed him holding Andrade's black skull mask with a skull emoji suggesting his possible return.

Andrade responded with a series of emojis, including a thinking face and a shushing face, causing excitement among fans for his potential comeback.

Check out the tweet below:

Andrade's return to AEW is still uncertain, but his recent tweet implies that he could be back in the ring soon.

Who would be a good opponent for Andrade upon his return to the ring? Share your opinion in the comments below on.

