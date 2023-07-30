"Charlotte, you see this?" - Twitter explodes as top female star slaps Andrade El Idolo on AEW Collision

A top female star slapped Andrade El Idolo on AEW Collision during his ladder match against Buddy Murphy.

On the recent episode of Collision, Andrade El Idolo faced Buddy Mathews in a ladder match to get his mask back. Julia Hart was at the ringside for her House of Black stablemate Buddy Mathews. The match was high adrenaline and had many fun spots.

In the closing moments, all the stars were on the top of the ladder, with Andrade and Buddy standing on the opposite sides and Julia Hart hanging precariously on El Idolo's back.

While Andrade was able to dispatch Buddy Mathews from the ladder into the ring, Julia Hart climbed over Andrade's back to stand in front of him and slapped him thrice. This angered the 33-year-old superstar, who threw her from the ladder.

Hart landed on Buddy Matthews, and together, they smashed through a table lying on the turnbuckle. The spot was executed well and drew a massive pop from fans in attendance. From there, Andrade climbed the ladder and took his mask, hanging over the ring to win the match.

The match was well received by the fans and invoked many different reactions on Twitter. Most fans thought the match was fantastic and praised all the stars involved. However, some thought the match was wasted on a stupid concept.

. @shelovesrey @AEW @AndradeElIdolo @SNM_Buddy @TheJuliaHart They always hit a home run. Andrade vs Buddy Matthews is a matchup that never misses. These two are incredible together Love the match, these two have INSANE CHEMISTRY What an absolute banger. Amazing match Great little story Andrade stock is rising Fantastic match #AEWCollision

Some fans had funny reactions to the ladder spot and wanted to get Charlotte Flair (Andrade's wife) involved.

House Of Black recently defeated Billy Gunn. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster for AEW Trios Championship

Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black (House of Black) successfully defended their AEW World Trios title against Billy Gunn. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster(The Acclaimed) during the last week's episode of AEW Collision.

While the match was good, what happened after the match grabbed many eyeballs. With Billy Gunn sitting inside the ring, members of House of Black had a brief conversation with him. This was followed by the veteran removing his shoes and leaving them inside the ring as he went backstage, which is considered a sign of retirement in the pro wrestling world.

While there was no official confirmation about the retirement, the incident took the internet by storm.