"Cheap low-hanging fruit bull***t move" - WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at CM Punk

A WWE Hall of Famer recently bashed current WWE Superstar CM Punk for his debut All Elite Wrestling debut promo in 2021.

The veteran in question is none other than Eric Bischoff. CM Punk made his remarkable return to professional wrestling at AEW after being away for nine long years. Punk won the AEW World Title twice. However, his run with the company ended when he was fired by AEW CEO Tony Khan in September 2023 due to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared some criticism he had with CM Punk's AEW promo:

"One of the criticisms I had early on was CM Punk. The first thing he did was come out and try to get himself over and start taking shots at Hulk Hogan. That's what you're going to do to get over on your first night out? You're gonna cut a dirt sheet Dave Meltzer f*cking geek promo on a guy you've never met or worked with because you wanna endure yourself to the internet wrestling community and the Dave Meltzer universe. That was such a cheap low-hanging fruit bullsh*t move that in my opinion at that time exposed Punk for what he really is on his own with a mic." [From 05:12 to 05:55]

Check out the video below:

CM Punk takes a shot at The Rock at WWE WrestleMania XL Press Event

Former AEW and current WWE Superstar CM Punk was one of the hosts of the WrestleMania XL press event alongside Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Big E in Las Vegas. After the major confrontation between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, Punk was asked to share his thoughts on the segment.

Speaking at the WrestleMania XL press conference, CM Punk stated that Cody Rhodes should have swung back at The Great One:

"Man, it's like Valentine's Day. I choose you, I choose you. Listen, Cody is way too diplomatic. Somebody slaps you, you gotta bust them right back in the mouth. That is what I would have done. I want to see Cody punch Rock right in the face. Who wants to see Cody punch Rock in the face? [Crowd cheers] I feel like it needs to happen. Like I said, Rock did not throw me over the top rope in the Royal Rumble. Cody won the Royal Rumble. It is his shot to call. That is where I stand," said Punk.

After the press event concluded, the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title was made official for the main event of WrestleMania. However, it is still unclear how The Rock will fit into the scene during the exciting story.

