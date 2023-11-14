Chris Jericho's latest move has left fans angry - "Can he trademark retirement?" "Bro just retire" 

Chris Jericho recently filed an interesting trademark, which indicates he still has long-term plans in the wrestling business. However, this garnered negative comments from fans who aren't too pleased with the former AEW World Champion's actions.

Chris Jericho is fresh off a significant win over Konsuke Takeshita at the recent DDP Pro pay-per-view Ultimate Party 2023. Amid this, The Le Champion trademarked "The Era of Jericho," which could mean multiple things, including a possible new faction name or a new chapter in his singles career. Whatever the case, the former WWE Superstar's move has certainly left everyone intrigued.

A user recently shared this development on the social media platform X, resulting in fans flooding the comments section with their opinions. Most fans seemed to have reacted negatively to this news, with a few even going as far as to claim it was time for Chris Jericho to hang up his boots and walk away into the sunset.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Chris Jericho wants to wrestle more Japanese wrestlers

Following his brutal match with Konosuke Takeshita at Ultimate Party 2023, Jericho sat down for the post-show press conference.

During this, the former AEW Champion picked some names from Japanese wrestling that he would like to step inside the ring with some time down the line. Chris Jericho mentioned the likes of Kota Ibushi and Minoru Suzuki as his dream opponents, saying he wants to face them at major pay-per-views.

"If you're talking about other wrestlers in DDT, Endo, I thought he was very good tonight. I was very impressed with him," Jericho said. "I still think there's a Jericho-Ibushi match that we could have in Japan. I think the biggest Japanese wrestler never faced is Suzuki. I know he wants to do it and I want to do it. Once again, he's a lot like my thoughts on Takeshita. I don't want to have a match just on a random Dynamite. I want to have a big main event match in Ryogoku, in the Tokyo Dome, somewhere big, and I want to do it in Japan," said Jericho.

The Le Champion is gearing up for his marquee match at AEW Full Gear 2023, where he teams up with Kenny Omega to take on The Young Bucks.

