Chris Jericho takes a stand for Konnan in response to disrespectful tweet

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took on a Twitter user who disrespected the former WCW veteran, Konnan, regarding COVID-19.

Apart from being a legend in the pro wrestling business, Chris Jericho is also known for shutting down trollers on social media in his own classic style. Y2J mostly stays active on social media when he is not wrestling, of course. He once again had a spat with a user while taking a stand for his old friend.

Jericho has had a good relationship with Konnan for decades, since their time in WCW in the 1990s. Recently, on Twitter, a user mentioned Konnan and Disco over a fake COVID news clip.

Here is what the user stated:

"Yes, while we laugh at the nonsense over fake covid. Disco and that goof Konnan are rushing to convid clinic to get the jab! 😁😂🤣"

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, The Ocho took notice of the troll and took a stand for his friend, Konnan, by firing back at the user in his own style, claiming he would give his address for a personal confrontation.

"Hey They Live…f**k right off. You wanna talk shit to my bro k-Dogg? I’ll give u my address and we can discuss in person. And I’m totally serious. DM me mo****f***er. Following your b**** a** now," Jericho shared.

Chris Jericho's tweet can be checked by clicking this link.

Konnan also responded to the troller before Chris Jericho

Prior to Chris Jericho taking notice of the disrespectful tweet and shutting the user down, Konnan also had a response. Here is how the former WCW veteran treated the aforementioned troll:

"well it saved my life douchebag...dude and im serious I could a F what u think or say about me, your comments are as irrelevant as u are..#EAD," Konnan shared.

Expand Tweet

However, the troller did not back down and took a disrespectful jab again at Konnan, citing his fear of COVID-19. Nonetheless, Konnan revealed that he has a medical condition, which is why he is at risk of such viruses.

"Because im auto immune compromised due to end stage renal disease...so im more susceptible than u are to viruses and such," Konnan said.

The troller regretted his comments later, as he must have learned a lesson through a response by both Konnan and Jericho as well.

Do you think Jericho and Konnan dealt with the troller in the right way? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches