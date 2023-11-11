Chris Jericho vows to get revenge on top AEW star on major return after 3 years

AEW star Chris Jericho had some words of warning for Konosuke Takeshita who is his opponent at the DDT Pro Ultimate Party special event on November 12.

Jericho will be taking on the Japanese star in his hometown of Tokyo at the Tokyo Dome where he will return after 3 years.

Speaking in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on AEW Rampage, Jericho acknowledged the fact that Takeshita was on a roll unlike any other, and also called him the best pro-wrestlers in the world today.

Expand Tweet

However, while The Ocho called his opponent the best in the world today, he called himself one of the best wrestler in history, and vowed to take revenge. He mentioned all the times the member of The Don Callis family has blindsided him and attacked him.

Then, Chris Jericho also said that he would teach Takeshita a lesson in front of all his people as the event is being held in Japan. The former WWE champion warned that he would also beat his opponent in front of his family that will be attending the event.

Y2J then spoke about his record in Japan, and alluded to how successful he has been so far. He signed off saying that while Takeshita is good, he is simply better.

Do you think Chris Jericho will beat Takeshita? Tell us in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here