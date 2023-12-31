CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends an expletive-laden message to Miro before showing her true colors at AEW Worlds End

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) seemed furious at her husband, Miro, during his match at AEW Worlds End, as she greeted him with some harsh words.

At the Worlds End pay-per-view, Miro locked horns with Andrade El Idolo, who had the former's wife, CJ Perry, on his side. The bout was possibly a culmination of the grueling rivalry between the two men.

It was potentially Andrade's last AEW match, as he is rumored to depart the Tony Khan-led company soon. The Redeemer and the former NXT Champion delivered a tremendous back-and-forth contest with some hard-hitting spots. At one point in the bout, CJ Perry seemed conflicted between aligning with her husband or client.

Perry was constantly screaming at Miro throughout the match, saying some harsh words, including calling him an "A**hole." She kept the fans guessing before showing her true colors in the contest's climax.

CJ Perry shockingly prevented her client, Andrade, from winning the match by breaking up a submission hold. Capitalizing on the opening, The Redeemer defeated his opponent by making him tap out to Game Over. It will be interesting to see what's next in the story between CJ Perry and Miro.

