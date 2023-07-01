Claudio Castagnoli makes a big botch on AEW Rampage

During the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli made a major botch during his match.

The show kicked off with the ROH World Championship bout. The champion Claudio Castagnoli put his title on the line against Komander.

During the match, both stars wrestled in and around the ring. At one point in the match, Claudio Castagnoli attempted to throw his opponent back in the ring but somehow botched the move, and instead, Komander hit the ropes and almost fell back onto the floor. Despite the botch, Castagnoli managed to recover.

The Luchador put on a tough fight attempting to get the victory tonight. Komander got in a lot of offense but could not overcome The Blackpool Combat Club member.

As Komander looked to hit the ROH World Champion with a top rope diving Moonsault, Castagnoli hit an uppercut that seemingly knocked out the luchador.

The referee checked on the 24-year-old star and called off the match. The Swiss Superman managed to retain his championship via a knockout.

Castagnoli will now turn his focus to The Elite and his arch-nemesis Eddie Kingston after Moxley challenged them to a Blood & Guts match. The match will take place on July 19 on AEW Dynamite.

