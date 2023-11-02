Claudio Castagnoli sends a chilling message ahead of his championship match on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli recently took to social media to send a chilling message before his AEW International Championship match against Orange Cassidy on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

On last week's show, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson took on the team of Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy in a brutal and hard-hitting tag team contest. In the closing sequence, Okada and Cassidy delivered a series of heavy strikes to Danielson, which caused an injury to The American Dragon, and he rolled to the ropes. It was later reported that Bryan had suffered an orbital fracture and underwent surgery.

In the end, Castagnoli scored a victory for his team by pinning the AEW International Champion, and the title match was made official between them for this week's Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling recently shared a video advertising the upcoming clash in which the Swiss Superman narrated the story of Cassidy's struggle to reach the top but promised to put down the Freshly Squeezed and take his title as retribution for the pain inflicted by him on Danielson. Castagnoli replied to the post and sent an ominous message.

"The mere fact of me frightens me sometimes...," Castagnoli wrote.

Expand Tweet

At AEW All In pay-per-view, Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli were on opposite sides in the 5 Vs. 5 Stadium Stampede match, and the bloodied Cassidy won the barbaric bout for his side by pinning The King of Swing.

Jon Moxley recalls his concussion during AEW International Title defense

Jon Moxley defended his International Title against Rey Fenix at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in September. As per reports, the original plan for the Blackpool Combat Club member was to retain his title, but due to a concussion received by the 37-year-old during the match, the ending was changed. Fenix won the title for the first time in his career.

Moxley talked about his injury during an interview with The Messenger. The former WWE Champion said the concussion happened 30 seconds into the match, and it felt like he was in outer space.

Jon Moxley added that he kept getting lost as the match progressed and then realized the magnitude of his condition.

"I just kept getting progressively more lost and couldn't figure out where the f*** I was. Then I had this moment of clarity, 'Oh, I’m f***ed up. I gotta get the f*** out of here,'" Jon Moxley said. [H/T The Messenger]

Who do you think will walk out of Dynamite as the International Champion? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think