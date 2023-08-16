"CM Punk gotta be working for Vince" - Twitter erupts after the former WWE star's another backstage controversy in AEW

Twitter is buzzing again as former WWE Superstar CM Punk finds himself at the center of another backstage controversy within AEW.

Reports emerged that during the planning of a backstage segment for AEW Collision, former tag team champion "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry proposed using real glass. CM Punk intervened, expressing safety concerns and disagreeing with the idea.

AEW's medical team and staff also advised against real glass due to the risks involved. Punk told Perry this isn't how they did things on Saturdays. If he didn't like it, he even advised him to stick to Wednesdays (Dynamite).

This incident is just the latest development in an ongoing issue that began with CM Punk's controversial off-air promo targeting "Hangman" Adam Page after AEW Collision. News emerged that several wrestlers, including Page, Ryan Nemeth, and Christopher Daniels, were denied entry to the venue.

Fans on Twitter didn't hold back with their reactions as they accused CM Punk of working for Vince McMahon to declarations of a new war within AEW. Some even said it's Punk's Collision against Dynamite.

Check out the reactions below:

CM Punk's presence in Tony Khan's promotion continues to be a source of entertainment and controversy.

WWE Hall of Famer defended CM Punk's recent promo on Hangman Page

CM Punk's recent off-air promo targeting Hangman Page has ignited wrestling fans. However, WWE legend Booker T has defended Punk, suggesting it boosted Page's star power in the promotion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said Punk's words gave Page a significant boost in AEW.

"Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I'm not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That's just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it's a rub for Hangman Page because he's not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do."

Check out CM Punk's promo below:

Reports also emerged CM Punk privately apologized to Hangman Page for his promo on Collision. It was reported that the Straight Edge Superstar regretted the promo, which did not come across as he had intended.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's recent controversy? Sound off in the comments section below.

