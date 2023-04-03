"CM Punk making waves even when he's not there" - Twitterverse reacts to veiled dig at AEW in WrestleMania 39 media scrum

While AEW star CM Punk has been out of action for quite a while, he was seemingly referenced in the WWE WrestleMania 39 media scrum.

After this year's WrestleMania ended with Roman Reigns taking down Cody Rhodes, the Tribal Chief, and Paul Heyman sat down for the press conference. When asked by Nick Hausman about the potential beef between Reigns and UFC star Connor McGregor, Heyman joked that Nick had a tendency to create problems.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🤣🤣🤣

Paul Heyman called out Nick Hausman for starting problems at press conferences.🤣🤣🤣 #Wrestlemania Paul Heyman called out Nick Hausman for starting problems at press conferences. 💀 🤣🤣🤣 #Wrestlemania https://t.co/3yq9QLHww6

This refers to the infamous All Out media scrum, where CM Punk went off on a rant about several top stars on Tony Khan's roster. The reference was not missed by fans, who took to Twitter with mixed reactions to it.

LeprechaunLounger @LoungerLoun1 @WrestlingNewsCo Just cancel the press conferences if people can’t ask actual questions. @WrestlingNewsCo Just cancel the press conferences if people can’t ask actual questions.

K C @c_rnyc @WrestlingNewsCo Paul still has CM Punk's back after all these years. Good for him calling out hausman as a troublemaker. can't believe hausman didn't ask them about CM Punk since he's so obsessed lmao @WrestlingNewsCo Paul still has CM Punk's back after all these years. Good for him calling out hausman as a troublemaker. can't believe hausman didn't ask them about CM Punk since he's so obsessed lmao

They threw shade at Tony Khan yet they couldn't handle the heat lol @_denisesalcedo What a legend lol ... asking the hard questions that is too hot to answer..They threw shade at Tony Khan yet they couldn't handle the heat lol @_denisesalcedo What a legend lol ... asking the hard questions that is too hot to answer.. They threw shade at Tony Khan yet they couldn't handle the heat lol 😂

A WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk should not be brought back to AEW

While there has been no concrete news about the future of the Second City Saint, his return to AEW has never seemed unlikelier.

Punk recently shared another controversial message on his Instagram, prompting the pro-wrestling community to debate whether he should be brought back to the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Eric Bischoff made his thoughts known on an episode of his 83 weeks podcast.

"I'm not saying that [CM] Punk doesn't have any value in that respect but I don't think we're going to see a growth in that value. Add on top of that, historically he's a pain in the a*s, he's a moody bi***. Not worth it man, move on," said Bischoff.

second city aew fan @ithinkiwont CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. MJF and FTR was iconic.



I love this match. CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. MJF and FTR was iconic.I love this match. https://t.co/gIs2Pow6aW

The Straight Edge Superstar certainly missed the thrill of the pro-wrestling industry, as evidenced by his message to fans. However, his bold attitude has made him out to be a controversial figure. As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for him after he recovers from his injury.

