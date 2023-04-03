"CM Punk making waves even when he's not there" - Twitterverse reacts to veiled dig at AEW in WrestleMania 39 media scrum

While AEW star CM Punk has been out of action for quite a while, he was seemingly referenced in the WWE WrestleMania 39 media scrum.
After this year's WrestleMania ended with Roman Reigns taking down Cody Rhodes, the Tribal Chief, and Paul Heyman sat down for the press conference. When asked by Nick Hausman about the potential beef between Reigns and UFC star Connor McGregor, Heyman joked that Nick had a tendency to create problems.
This refers to the infamous All Out media scrum, where CM Punk went off on a rant about several top stars on Tony Khan's roster. The reference was not missed by fans, who took to Twitter with mixed reactions to it.
A WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk should not be brought back to AEW
While there has been no concrete news about the future of the Second City Saint, his return to AEW has never seemed unlikelier.
Punk recently shared another controversial message on his Instagram, prompting the pro-wrestling community to debate whether he should be brought back to the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
Eric Bischoff made his thoughts known on an episode of his 83 weeks podcast.
"I'm not saying that [CM] Punk doesn't have any value in that respect but I don't think we're going to see a growth in that value. Add on top of that, historically he's a pain in the a*s, he's a moody bi***. Not worth it man, move on," said Bischoff.
The Straight Edge Superstar certainly missed the thrill of the pro-wrestling industry, as evidenced by his message to fans. However, his bold attitude has made him out to be a controversial figure. As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for him after he recovers from his injury.
