CM Punk may not return alone at Survivor Series: WarGames tonight

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been rumored to make his WWE return after nearly a decade at the Survivor Series PLE, and he was featured in a social media post by an NXT star before the show.

CM Punk was terminated by Tony Khan from AEW after a reported backstage altercation at the All In PPV a few months ago. Ever since then, The Second City Saint has been rumored to make his long-awaited WWE return after nearly 10 years. Several potential teases regarding him have also been made.

For the past several weeks, some WWE Superstars have seemingly made references regarding Punk. Moreover, The Best in the World has also been fueling the speculative fire with his social media activity. Now, an NXT star has posted and deleted an old picture with him mere hours before the Survivor Series PLE in Chicago.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade shared an old snap with The Best in the World on her Instagram story. However, she deleted the story later. Jade has expressed her admiration for Punk in the past as well, and it is believed that she has been a long-time fangirl of the Second City Saint since childhood.

Expand Tweet

Well, It could very well be the case that Cora Jade makes her return from injury on Survivor Series and walks out with The Voice of the Voiceless in his hometown, Chicago. Fans will have to wait to find out if it really happens.

Cora Jade met CM Punk as a fan years ago

Cora Jade is a professed fan of CM Punk going back to his days in WWE. Several years ago, Jade had the opportunity to meet her idol. In the video below, the future NXT star can be seen hugging Punk at a meet-and-greet event.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Survivor Series PLE is underway, and many fans are expecting to see The Best in the World in his hometown. It remains to be seen if he actually shows up there.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here