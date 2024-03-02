"CM Punk must've returned," "The beginning of the end is near" - Fans react after rumors surface about backstage unrest in AEW

Fans mocked Tony Khan after certain reports of frustration backstage in AEW surfaced despite CM Punk's absence.

During the Second City Saint's stint in AEW, it was reported that many talents were absent for his arrival. Additionally, rumors of the locker room being unpleasant due to uncertain reasons floated. He was part of two backstage altercations, one with The Elite and the other with Jack Perry.

Following the altercation with the former FTW Champion, The Straight Edge Superstar was fired from the company, and many people thought that the main problem of the Jacksonville-based promotion was gone. However, a recent report from prominent journalist Bryan Alvarez suggests otherwise.

An X/Twitter user recently uploaded a post regarding the backstage frustration with Tony Khan's instantaneous booking decisions.

You can check out the user's tweet below:

"Bryan Alvarez talks the frustration backstage in AEW with talent not knowing what they're doing on the show, having little communication, lots of talent complaining / not wanting to do things, and Tony not making them do it."

Following the report by Alvarez, fans pointed out that Punk was not the real issue in the Jacksonville-based company. In lieu, Tony Khan was held accountable for all the tension occurring.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for Tony Khan's promotion remains to be seen.

QT Marshall commented on CM Punk's AEW departure

Following CM Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023, the Second City Saint was fired from the Jacksonville-based company in just a couple of days.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, QT Marshall threw some light on Punk's firing.

"Yes and No, I don't think he got to finish his story even at AEW. I think being in AEW kinda gave him the confidence to know that people were still there for him and he could still do it. If you're gonna do it and you can't do it at AEW anymore for whatever the reasons were, then go back to WWE if they're willing to give him a chance. I always liked him backstage, I know there were reports that he kept me off TV," QT Marshall said.

CM Punk is now associated with WWE and is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury that occurred to him at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

When do you think CM Punk will return to in-ring action? Sound off!

