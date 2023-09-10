"CM Punk next," "WELCOME BACK!!" - Twitter erupts after former AEW champion returns on Collision

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill has just made her shocking return tonight on Collision. Her sudden appearance followed three and a half months of no appearances on AEW, delighting several fans.

Cargill was last seen at Double or Nothing earlier this year, where she both won and lost everything, in a whirlwild of events. First, she defended her title against Taya Valkyrie successfully, to get her 60th straight singles victory. She then made an open challenge for her title that same night, and lost it all when she lost her match, title and her streak to the returning Kris Statlander.

Tonight on Collision, Kris Statlander faced Robyn Renegade for the TBS Championship, and successfully defended her title. She was then the recipient of a two-on-one attack from the Renegade Sisters, until Jade Cargill shockingly came out. After taking care of the sisters, she then reached out her hand to Statlander, in a show of respect, before suddenly hitting her with the Jaded.

Fans were ecstatic, and expressed their joy following the former TBS Champion's return. She returned with a vengeance, and will most probably go after the title she lost.

A fan expressed their happiness, before saying that AEW should bring back CM Punk next.

A fan expected the return to be by Thunder Rosa, another star who has been out of action for more than a year now, but that wasn't the case, and fans of Rosa will have to wait just a little longer.

Athena reacts to Jade Cargill's AEW return

ROH Women's Champion Athena gave her reactions following Jade Cargill's return tonight at Collision. Although she has not been seen on AEW Live TV since the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, she has been actively reacting to the latest happenings on the promotion.

On Twitter, Athena welcomed Cargill back. She expressed her excitement at the possibility of Jade Cargill and Kris Statlander continuing their feud for the TBS Championship.

"@aew Welcome back MI$$ that B*tch Aka @Jade_Cargill. I can't wait to see yall run this match back!!! #JadevsStat2"

Cargill definitely has her sights set on Statlander, and it will be very interesting to see who comes out on top, when the two get to share the ring with one another once again.

What were your reactions to Jade Cargill's return? Let us know in the comments section below.