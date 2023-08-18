CM Punk's recent post allegedly seen as a massive shot at Matt Jackson's wife within AEW

CM Punk seems to have taken no respite from his beefs with members of the AEW roster. After rumors that he had enough pull in the industry to stop members of the Elite from shooting their promos, he allegedly shot off an Instagram story that targets Matt Jackson's wife, Dana Massie. Jackson was one of the wrestlers not allowed to enter AEW property to shoot previously committed promos.

According to the WON newsletter, last month, CM Punk took to Instagram to put up a story showing event merchandise for the Ring of Honor: Death Before Dishonor, a t-shirt that listed a show on Saturday, though the actual day it was held was Friday. He added the following text to the photo, "Absolutely not shocking. How could this have happened?"

The AEW merchandise officer of AEW is Dana Massie, leading to rumors that the dig was actually aimed at her.

CM Punk has had history of frustrations with the wrestling franchises he works with. When he was active in WWE, he was the architect of the 'pipe bomb' promo where he opened up about everything that he thought was wrong with WWE. He recently even said that he didn't want to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 39, as he thought that The Undertaker was a part-time wrestler and it would do nothing for his career.

Former WWE star would probably be fired if he publically confronted CM Punk

What started as a comment during a media scrum and a reply to that comment on social media has taken a turn for the worst. After the comments that CM said out loud during the media scrum, the one wrestler who replied to him on social media was Ryan Nemeth. Punk and Nemeth have had backstage confrontations. Now, it's been revealed that if their confrontation had happened in public, Nemeth would have been sent home.

Ryan Nemeth has been with the WWE and was signed to a developmental deal on NXT. He switched teams to join up with the Tony Khan-led AEW in 2021.

