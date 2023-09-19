"CM Punk's replacement revealed" - Fans go into a frenzy after AEW star drops hint at top WWE Superstar's debut

Wrestling fans on Twitter are abuzz with excitement after AEW star Ryan Nemeth teased the possibility of his brother, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, joining the promotion.

The speculation gained momentum when Ryan Nemeth shared a cryptic post on Twitter, fueling rumors of Zigger's potential arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Nemeth's tweet featured an edited image of himself and Dolph Ziggler proudly holding AEW's most prestigious titles, which include the coveted World Championship, TNT Championship, and the World Tag Team Championship.

It is worth noting that The Showoff has been absent from WWE television since his clash with JD McDonagh on the May 29, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Fans on Twitter wasted no time reacting to Ryan Nemeth's tweet, with many expressing their excitement seeing Dolph Ziggler in AEW.

Some fans even called the Nemeth brothers the "real Bloodline," comparing them to Roman Reigns' faction, while others said that Ziggler would be a perfect replacement for CM Punk in the promotion.

It remains to be seen if Ziggler will actually join AEW, but the possibility of it has wrestling fans excited.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell talked about AEW star Ryan Nemeth getting sent home due to CM Punk

The backstage drama in Tony Khan's promotion involving CM Punk became a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling world. Reports suggest that Punk took it upon himself to assert his authority backstage by allegedly banning certain wrestlers from AEW's Collision show.

Reports emerged that Ryan Nemeth was reportedly sent home by CM Punk following an alleged backstage confrontation.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell expressed his confusion regarding the decision to remove Ryan Nemeth for not saying hello to Punk.

"When you go into the dressing room, you say hello to everyone, or acknowledge everyone. I mean, you don't have to necessarily go there and shake their hand. So, if this guy [Ryan Nemeth] didn't acknowledge anybody, I still don't see why they would kick him out, he might have had a reason, but I have never heard that before."

However, it's worth noting that CM Punk was fired from the promotion after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

Do you want to see Dolph Ziggler in the title picture once again? Sound off in the comments section below.