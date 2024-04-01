CM Punk seemingly takes a brutal shot at AEW

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk recently took another potshot at the Jacksonville-based promotion via his Instagram account.

When The Second-City Saint returned to wrestling in 2021, it looked like he had found the promotion that he would call home for many years. However, Punk's relationship with Tony Khan and AEW turned sour after several backstage altercations, which eventually led to his termination from the company.

After parting ways with AEW, The Best in the World returned to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year and took the wrestling world by storm.

Since then, he has been part of many promos and even competed in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, it doesn't seem like Punk has forgotten about his former employer. Recently, CM Punk and Randy Orton reacted to their match at WrestleMania 27.

During the reactions, Orton and Punk were playfighting with each other. Punk took a screenshot of that moment and posted it on his Instagram stories with a cheeky caption.

"Violence in the workplace!" he wrote.

Photo credit: CM Punk's Instagram

Jim Cornette details how WWE should book CM Punk's future appearances

Since injuring his arm, CM Punk has made sporadic appearances on WWE television, with the most recent one taking place last week in Chicago. The segment, which also involved Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, was widely praised for being entertaining.

Jim Cornette spoke about the segment on his Drive Thru podcast and detailed how WWE should book Punk's return.

"Well, you gotta be careful. You can't just go, 'Okay, here he is now every week, folks, and he's gonna come out and say something.' It still has to be special until they're ready to pull the trigger on something. This sounds like an argument that [The] Rock and [Stone Cold Steve] Austin would have 25 years ago, except with different personalities involved. But it's not the scripted, memorized, homogenized, pasteurized bullsh*t that we're used to,'' he said. [From 09:11 to 09:45]

It will be interesting to see how Punk will be involved in Drew McIntyre's match at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Are you waiting for CM Punk to return from injury? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion