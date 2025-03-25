CM Punk sends shockwaves among fans with blatant AEW diss live on WWE RAW

CM Punk once again alluded to his past controversies in AEW during his latest promo on WWE RAW. Fans on social media have now shared their reactions to the former All Elite World Champion's reference.

World Wrestling Entertainment barreled on toward WrestleMania 41 and presented the March 24, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. The episode featured a promo delivered by CM Punk as he prepares to take on both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on The Show of Shows in a Triple Threat match, in the culmination of a rivalry over a decade in the making.

While addressing his WrestleMania opponents, The Second City Saint at one point remarked that he was still working with children. The verbal shot was more than Punk simply undermining Rollins and Reigns, as it appeared to be a reference to the Chicago native's infamous rant during the post-show press scrum after AEW All Out 2022.

Punk's comments were then allegedly aimed at Hangman Page, and All Elite EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and his tirade had later led to a much-reported-on backstage brawl after the scrum.

Wrestling fans on X/Twitter were quick to respond to CM Punk's seeming allusion to his All Out press conference statements on WWE RAW. While some users seemingly enjoyed The Best in the World's apparent diss, others voiced their criticism of the same. A few users even referenced Punk's animosity and backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023, which subsequently led to his termination from the Tony Khan-led company.

"This was insane to hear live [laugh emojis]," wrote a fan.

"Tony writing a script as we speak [crying emojis]," wrote another fan.

"5 people in the audience understood that joke. How many more times is Punk gonna sneak in smarky remarks?" questioned a user.

"Wow! What a way to give AEW free advertising & publicity," quipped a user.

"Cry me a river," tweeted a user, possibly referencing Jack Perry.

His promo from RAW is notably not the first time Punk has hinted at his tumultuous All Elite Wrestling stint on WWE programming.

Tony Khan and AEW set to reach a major milestone

Despite persistent criticism from detractors and stiff competition from WWE, AEW continues to thrive as a credible alternative pro wrestling promotion in North America.

As the company gears up for its next pay-per-view Dynasty 2025, All Elite CEO Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to announce a special edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite scheduled for April 16, dubbed Spring BreakThru. The episode is evidently set to celebrate the flagship program becoming the longest-running weekly pro wrestling show in the history of Turner Sports.

It remains to be seen what Tony and company have planned for fans in Philadelphia attending Dynasty on April 6 before that.

