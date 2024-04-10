"CM Punk is still the biggest star in that company" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan breaks silence on the All In footage saga

Fans on social media reacted after AEW President Tony Khan commented on a controversial angle regarding CM Punk, whose footage is set to air on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

CM Punk joined AEW in August 2021. Throughout his run, he stayed in the middle of controversy for multiple reasons. At the 2023 All In pay-per-view, shocking events transpired, where Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Following this, The Second City Saint was terminated from his contract, leading to his departure from the company.

The Voice of the Voiceless recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, where he criticized AEW and Tony Khan and described what transpired backstage at Wembley.

Recently, it was announced that The Young Bucks are set to air footage of the alleged backstage altercation at All In this Wednesday on Dynamite. Many questions arose after this announcement, including whether this was a clickbait attempt to draw more viewers.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the AEW President cleared that it is real-life footage and will be shown on TBS during Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Many fans took X social media platform and trolled Khan. Some users said CM Punk is still a draw in the promotion despite leaving AEW.

Some users said that this was the worst decision made by the company and it would not help the promotion in any way.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CM Punk criticizes AEW's treatment of him

CM Punk hurt his left triceps during a match against Jon Moxley at All Out pay-per-view. He had to relinquish the AEW World Championship and go on hiatus. He was also under suspension due to his backstage altercation with The Elite at the media scrum.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, The Voice of the Voiceless threw shade at the company and their treatment while he was injured. He accused AEW of not contacting him while he was on the sidelines.

"Well, nobody in the company spoke to me for, I don't know, six months. I don't know, [they didn't] pay for my surgery, book my surgery. Thankfully, Dr. Samson, who I knew from WWE, who I have a good rapport with. He helped me with that. But I was on my own in all that stuff. And if you think I deserve to be fired or treated like that. That's your opinion. It's not my business what you think of me." he said.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk reacts after AEW airs backstage footage of All In.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think AEW is doing a mistake by airing the footage? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion