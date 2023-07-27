CM Punk takes a shot at Tony Khan's promotion; gets called out for "stirring the pot"

CM Punk has notably pushed the bar with the AEW fanbase ever since his comeback. He even took a few shots at fans of The Elite upon his return. Recently, the star took to social media to call out the ROH merch team, resulting in some backlash.

Punk took to Instagram recently to share a picture of a t-shirt for the recent ROH Death Before Dishonor, which surprisingly said, "Saturday, July 21st." The Second City Saint seemed to find the error hilarious and called out the people responsible for the shirt.

As fans began to circulate images of his Instagram Story, professional photographer Mary-Kate Anthony called him out. Anthony also shared an image of the merch, which strangely had the correct date of "Friday, July 21st." She then proceeded to say that CM Punk was simply "stirring the pot."

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Disco Inferno believes that CM Punk's AEW return was fumbled, and that's why Collision ratings are low

Few online fans believed that The Second City Saint would never return to AEW after his tussle with The Elite. Despite this, he's officially back and seems to be invested.

According to Disco Inferno in a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Punk should have entered into a feud with The Elite upon returning, and this is why Collision numbers are low.

"If Punk wasn't going to come back and do the angle with [The] Elite, I thought it would fall flat... [Collision] is doing Rampage numbers, nobody cares... The show is basically Rampage. It's easy to miss, nothing is going on." [H/T Wrestling Inc ]

It remains to be seen if AEW Collision will eventually pick up in ratings. While the numbers are still being criticized, many have praised the show and how different it is compared to Rampage and Dynamite.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023