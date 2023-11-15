CM Punk is trying to sabotage AEW with his cryptic posts before potential WWE return, according to fans

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is getting fans talking again as he is using his Instagram account to keep fans guessing. But as much as he is having fun on social media, fans are starting to think that the Straight Edge Superstar is trying to sabotage All Elite Wrestling.

The biggest storyline heading into AEW Full Gear this weekend is the identity of "The Devil" character, who has been popping up on television over the past few weeks.

Everyone from Adam Cole, Jack Perry, and even Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have been suggested as potential candidates, but one man who has people believing that he's the man behind the mask is CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

Punk has been making a number of devil references on Instagram in recent weeks, leading some fans to believe that he will reveal himself at Full Gear. However, one other theory that has presented itself is that the Straight Edge Superstar is trying to sabotage the story from the outside as revenge for AEW firing him.

Fans on Twitter think Punk is sabotaging the Devil storyline.

While this does seem far-fetched, a number of fans haven't put it past the Second City Saint as it is something that he would do.

Fans aren't happy with CM Punk.

Fans are also speculating that CM Punk could show up at Survivor Series on November 25th, but at the time of writing, there has been no word on that happening.

Is CM Punk as bad as Vince Russo?

That might sound like a weird question, but it's something that has reportedly been brought up by people in WWE when it comes to Punk's potential return.

According to sources close to Ringside News, people within WWE aren't interested in bringing Punk back to the company due to the damage he caused in AEW. On top of this, WWE apparently sees Punk's AEW damage on the same level as what Vince Russo did to WCW in 2000.

Expand Tweet

Where do you think Punk will show up? Let us know in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.