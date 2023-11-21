CM Punk will be revealed as 5th member of Team Cody Rhodes instead of Randy Orton on RAW, according to WWE Universe

Fans are abuzz with speculation over former WWE Champion CM Punk as the final team member for Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames instead of Randy Orton.

On the latest edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre took center stage to clarify his actions from the previous week, where he inadvertently cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their shot at the tag team titles.

The Scottish Warrior declared himself as the fifth member of Judgment Day's team at Survivor Series: WarGames, leading to a confrontation with Jey Uso. However, McIntyre found a backup from his new allies, which led all members of Team Cody Rhodes to storm the ring. However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce intervened, preventing an all-out brawl. He declared tha Rhodes needed to find the fifth and final member of his team before the night concluded.

This announcement sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter, with speculations running wild. Fans are stating that former WWE Champion CM Punk may return to the ring before RAW ends as an addition to Cody Rhodes' Survivor Series: WarGames team.

It will be interesting to see if fans' speculation comes true and if CM Punk makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion after nine years.

Former AEW star CM Punk on a potential WWE return

CM Punk, who was fired from AEW after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series in Chicago.

Speaking on the 670 The Score recently, Punk was asked whether he would show up at Survivor Series, and he said the following:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such," he said.

Tony Khan announced the former world champion's departure from All Elite Wrestling just one day before the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, rumors about his return in Chicago at Survivor Series have been floating around.

Do you think CM Punk will be returning tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

