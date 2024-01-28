"Cody might return to AEW once his chapter is finished in WWE," - Fans react to Rhodes' eyebrow-raising comments from Royal Rumble presser

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes, who won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match last night, recently commented on leaving AEW, which led to an interesting reaction from the fans on social media.

Cody Rhodes left AEW in 2022, and a lot of reports came out about a potential fallout between Rhodes and AEW CEO Tony Khan, which were later denied by Rhodes. The American Nightmare made it clear that he only left the Jacksonville-based promotion for WWE to be a part of the company his father built a legacy in.

A fan on Twitter shared some of Rhodes' comments regarding his departure from All Elite Wrestling.

"“Don’t believe anything that Wade Keller put out about why I left [AEW]. . .” Wade Keller reported that Cody had a falling out with The Elite, after winning the the Royal Rumble tonight Cody did two Too Sweets and Kenny Omega’s finger gun."

The fans have given their reactions to Cody's comments at the presser:

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes chooses to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes outlasted 29 other men to become the winner of the Royal Rumble match last night. This was Rhodes' second Rumble win in a row.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match and unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's WrestleMania. However, it seems like Rhodes once again has his sights set on dethroning The Tribal Chief.

At the Post Royal Rumble Press Conference, Cody Rhodes revealed he plans to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

"So, I am very glad that he decided to take the skybox seat cause you can make it very clear where we’re at. [With] all the respect in the world to Seth Rollins, that title gains more prestige every single day, but WrestleMania 39 did happen. And if you’re me, you can’t look at that and you can't run from it. I don’t know, WrestleMania 40, Monday Night RAW, SummerSlam, I don’t know, Elimination Chamber. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns and I want to finish the story."

Rhodes continued:

"I detest the statement now because apparently everybody's got a story. Punk wanted a story, Drew got a story, everyone has got a story. But a big part for me, I am very big on keeping my word. So if I say something silly on TV, but it’s a promise, I intend to keep the promise. So, I don’t know if two times is the charm with Roman, we’ll see."

The former AEW star was unable to finish his story last year at WrestleMania. Cody's story includes winning the WWE Championship, a title that has never been won by a Rhodes. We will have to wait and see if the company finally pulls the trigger on The American Nightmare at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

