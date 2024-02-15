“Cody Rhodes coming back to AEW” - Fans erupt as WWE Superstar gets referenced on Dynamite

Cody Rhodes is probably having the time of his life. Not only is he in an incredible feud in WWE, but wrestlers in AEW are also referencing him on TV. The American Nightmare is all set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but he still finds himself being hinted at as part of promos that AEW wrestlers are cutting.

Darby Allin, who's set to lose his partner Sting to retirement next month, came out to the ring and cut a scathing promo about the state of the business in the Jacksonville-based company. He talked about the EVPs and their roles in the company. The conversation also involved Rhodes.

"There was an EVP here with brains, & I'm not talking about Kenny Omega."OHHH!? #AEWDynamite" the tweet read.

There has been some online chatter about whether Cody Rhodes was being treated fairly in WWE, especially after The Rock came back and was added to the WrestleMania story, and these tweets just express what some fans were thinking. Darby Allin is now cutting scathing promos on his rivals, which some feel could be the beginning of a heel turn for him, something that fans already think is a possibility.

Cody Rhodes could get half-brother Dustin Rhodes back to WWE from AEW?

Cody Rhodes is currently in a red-hot feud with The Bloodline, which also includes The Rock. While that family is coming together to launch an offensive against Rhodes, the former Stardust might just get his half-brother, Dustin, fka Goldust, back to the Stamford-based company to equal the scales. Dustin is currently signed with Tony Khan's company. He is rumored to have signed a multi-year contract now, but, as they say, blood runs thicker than water - and in this case, probably contracts.

The current feud that Cody is involved in has some real-life aspects as well, and WWE has been playing their cards well. With WWE's creative department being what it is, there is every chance that they might make this a first family feud - between The Rhodes and members of the Anoa'i family.

What will Cody do next? Tell us in the comments section below.

