Cody Rhodes might stop answering AEW-related questions due to a big issue

As one of the founding fathers of AEW, Cody Rhodes is often challenged by the media to answer questions about his former promotion. While he has amicably obliged thus far, this could change for one major reason.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Rhodes admitted that he is often placed in a sticky situation when addressing the developments in the pro wrestling world outside of WWE. The American Nightmare said these questions get him "more slack than they do help."

"We just did that media scrum, and the first question was about something that was not happening here. I think I’m going to (...) not decline, you don’t want to decline or no comment, but I think I’m going to politely tell folks that these questions get me more slack than they do help. I like to answer, but, no heat with WrestlePurists, but they just run these quotes. Picture of you, here’s the quote."

Rhodes mentioned that he was found of his AEW tenure but wanted to focus on his WWE run now:

"The truth is, yeah, you said it, but you said it in the context of a larger story. I might just say, ‘Hey, I have given my answer about that time, and it really was a wonderful season of my life, ask another question.’ That might be the way to go." [H/T: Fightful]

While Rhodes' legacy will always be tied with AEW, fans may have heard the last of the former EVP's comments about the Jacksonville-based company for a while.

Cody Rhodes' protégé reaches new heights in AEW

While Cody Rhodes continues to excel in WWE, his former protégé, MJF, is doing the same over in AEW.

Rhodes and Friedman were linked together from the early days of All Elite Wrestling, with the two even featuring alongside one another in several Being The Elite YouTube videos.

Since Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling last year, MJF has secured the promotion's world championship and is set to headline the biggest show in the company's history, All In, on August 27, 2023.

