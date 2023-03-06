Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to "selfishly focus on himself", says close friend (Exclusive)

Three-time AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling and returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38. One of Rhodes' close friends and wrestling veteran Matt Cardona claimed that the American Nightmare returned to his former promotion to focus on himself more.

Back in AEW, The American Nightmare was not only an active wrestler but was also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion. In early 2022, Rhodes parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The American Nightmare made a shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 when he was revealed to be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. Since his return, Rhodes has been undefeated in World Wrestling Entertainment and is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

During his run in AEW, fans were not behind Rhodes despite him playing the role of a babyface. During the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards interview with Matt Cardona, Bill Apter asked him why The American Nightmare was not over with the fans back in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Cardona replied stating that he felt that Rhodes had a lot on his plate, especially because he was also one of the EVPs. He felt that The American Nightmare's dream was always to be a world champion and never an EVP; thus, he chose to return to WWE to fulfill his dreams.

“I think, Cody, he was looking out for everybody else and not quite looking out for himself. He was wearing a lot of hats in AEW. He was an EVP for crying out loud. So I think it was time for him to go back to WWE just to selfishly focus on himself. I can only assume he grew up to be a world champion, a pro wrestler, not an EVP… Kinda just fell into his lap and he did a great job at that too,” Matt Cardona said. [12:12 - 12:41]

You can check out the video below:

Matt Cardona also picked his choices for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can also vote for your favorite stars here.

Cody Rhodes aims to win his first WWE World Title at WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral muscle prior to his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Despite the injury, he wrestled and defeated the Visionary, but needed to take some time off to undergo surgery.

Cody Rhodes returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble and won the 30-Men Rumble match, punching his tick to WrestleMania 39. The former AEW star will be challenging Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title.

Roman Reigns is nearing 1000 days as WWE's top champion, Cody has promised that he will be the one to dethrone the Head of The Table thus completing his story and preventing Reigns from achieving the milestone in the process.

This match will also be the first time Cody Rhodes competes for the WWE World title.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will be able to dethrone The Head of the Table? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes