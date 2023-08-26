Cody Rhodes reveals the "only thing" he misses from his time in AEW

Cody Rhodes recently got to speak about his time with AEW. He was an Executive Vice President of the promotion, alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He revealed what he missed from his time as an EVP.

The American Nightmare was with All Elite Wrestling right from the start. He helped build its foundation and got the promotion going, until he departed for a return to WWE. He stayed with the promotion for roughly three years, even competing in its first-ever show, against his own half-brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Speaking on the WWE After the Bell podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed what he missed the most as an AEW EVP was having an office in every arena for every show. He admitted that despite having an office, he did not get much work done, as he simply spent time with his co-workers and friends. He confessed that his wife was the one who mostly did productive work on his behalf.

“If I missed anything from my time away, and that was such a fun time, gosh it was such a fun time. I think the only thing I missed and I have said this before is that I had an office in every building. I had an office, and in that office was some of the most fun. No business was being done. Maybe 5% business and it was probably Brandi doing the business. The other 95% was me and my buddies.” [H/T wrestletalk]

Cody Rhodes was in attendance on SmackDown for Bray Wyatt tribute

As previously reported by PWInsider, several names were flown by WWE to be present at SmackDown tonight. Among the names mentioned were Braun Strowman, who was part of the Wyatt Family, and Cody Rhodes, who served as Bray Wyatt's mentor during his NXT days.

As seen opening the show, the tribute to the late superstar included members of the roster gathered togerther, such as Strowman, Rhodes, and a lot of other familiar faces. Another surprising appearance was Erick Redbeard, another former Wyatt Family member.

Several stars, including the American Nightmare, gave their time and presence to honor a key part of the history of WWE, and an iconic superstar who will be remembered for decades to come.

