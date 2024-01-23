Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes has a message for CM Punk ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Brandi Rhodes sent a message to WWE star CM Punk immediately after his run-in with her husband Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW.

The two stars who will appear in the Royal Rumble match on Saturday had an intense back-and-forth inside the ring. Cody took shots at Punk for leaving WWE and said he bore the brunt.

Punk called Cody Rhodes privileged and accused him of taking the easy way out. They then had an intense staredown at the end of their segment. Immediately after this, Brandi took to Twitter to admonish Punk and said he wouldn't be invited for their daughter’s birthday.

“I dont think Punk's coming to Libby's birthday party this year 😕 #NoFriendsInTheRoyalRumble,” she wrote.

Punk and Cody are primed to win the Royal Rumble, with the latter yet to finish his story from last year and win a world championship. CM Punk, on the other hand, will be looking to stake a claim on his old stomping ground, and what better way than to win Rumble and headline WWE WrestleMania?

