"Cody will find him and destroy him for what he has done," - Fans jokingly say AEW star is responsible for Cody Rhodes' booking on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes seemingly gave up his WrestleMania main-event spot to The Rock, who could face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Grandest Stage of them All. However, fans believe an AEW star is responsible for the recent events.

The star in question is none other than Jack Perry, who has been absent from AEW TV ever since his backstage altercation against CM Punk at the All-In PPV event in August 2023. However, fans have somehow put the blame on Perry for altering wrestling and being the reason behind CM Punk's WWE return, as well as Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

On Twitter, a fan shared the following tweet about Jack Perry.

"Jack Perry altered wrestling forever and this by just saying "Go cry me a river" It led to Punk getting fired, returning to WWE and Rock/Reigns happening"

Dutch Mantell shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania plans amidst recent events

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the shocking events that transpired at this week's Smackdown between Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

The winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes, seemed set to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and finish his story; however, The Rock made his shocking return at this week's SmackDown, which could have altered the plans for Rhodes vs Reigns part two at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with the host Rick Ucchino, Dutch Mantell gave his honest thoughts on the segment from SmackDown.

"You know what I think he did? He gave it away. That's what I'm going to agree with you. I'm kidding, Rick. But I see your point."

Mantell further explained that The Rock's involvement only delays Rhodes' story which the WWE could drag for three years.

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'God d**n, just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years."

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The American Nightmare, as he is reportedly scheduled to appear at next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

