The wrestling world wants to see former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo make a return to AEW following his tweet teasing an imminent return.

Andrade has been absent from AEW for several months, and his last match in the promotion was back at last year's All Out pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder Match. One of the main reasons for his absence was that he was suspended from the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures with two of AEW's rising stars and teased his comeback. They were FTW Champion Hook and former World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

"2 talents with a great future. @boy_myth_legend @730hook Hopefully in the future we will see each other in a ring as a parther and rivals…. good luck Chicos!!!" Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see the former WWE Superstar make a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and reacted to Andrade's tease on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

Asli Imran Khan @aslimrankhan @AndradeElIdolo @boy_myth_legend @730hook Dude but we are waiting for you to be in the ring as soon as possible. And tell Sammy Guevara how to wrestle. @AndradeElIdolo @boy_myth_legend @730hook Dude but we are waiting for you to be in the ring as soon as possible. And tell Sammy Guevara how to wrestle. 😂

Marla @marladrama @AndradeElIdolo @boy_myth_legend @730hook Love this!!! Putting young talent over.Hope to see you in the ring soon. @AndradeElIdolo @boy_myth_legend @730hook Love this!!! Putting young talent over.Hope to see you in the ring soon.

David Glynn



Need to see these matches:



Andrade vs Konosuke Takeshita

Andrade vs Komander

Andrade vs Jay White

Andrade vs Adam Cole

Andrade vs Buddy Matthews

I can't wait for Andrade to be back man.Need to see these matches:Andrade vs Konosuke TakeshitaAndrade vs KomanderAndrade vs Jay WhiteAndrade vs Adam ColeAndrade vs Buddy MatthewsLFI vs HOB

People wanted to see the three stars wrestle each other in a three-way match. They also suggested that the two stars could join El Idolo's faction.

"If you comeback to AEW recruit Hook into the LFI, he's bada** dude," a fan tweeted.

Check out the whole tweet here.

Andrade El Idolo's assistant Jose had some strong words for Jungle Boy.

"Jungle jack @boy_myth_legend smiling like he just got hired to be an Assistant. Stay in your lane, kid ! 😡," Jose The Assistant tweeted.

Former WWE star Andrade El Idolo revealed that his AEW contract is expiring soon

The former WWE Superstar was interviewed by Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, he revealed that he underwent surgery in November 2022 and also claimed that his AEW contract was expiring soon.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade El Idolo said.

"EL IDOLO" ANDRADE



After 8 months, this week I was able to do push ups again, I feel like I’ve broken a record, you don’t know how good it feels.



Vamos por más IN PROCESS!! 🪫After 8 months, this week I was able to do push ups again, I feel like I’ve broken a record, you don’t know how good it feels.Vamos por más IN PROCESS!! 🪫 🔜 🔋 After 8 months, this week I was able to do push ups again, I feel like I’ve broken a record, you don’t know how good it feels. Vamos por más 🔜 https://t.co/wM0zRYHIpw

The former NXT Champion was spotted at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame event alongside his wife Charlotte Flair.

Would you like to see Andrade El Idolo back in AEW again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

