"COME BACK SOON PLEASE" - Twitter is buzzing after subtle hints about former WWE star's return to Tony Khan's AEW

Fans of professional wrestling are excited after former WWE United States Champion Andrade teased his possible return to Tony Khan's AEW.

After being absent from the promotion for several months because of a torn pectoral muscle, Andrade has been in rehabilitation and has recently hinted at a possible return.

Andrade suffered the injury during the House of The Dragon episode of Dynamite in August 2022 while battling The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) alongside Dragon Lee and Rush. Despite the setback, he has been progressing in his rehabilitation and hinted at his return to the ring.

The excitement surrounding Andrade's possible return reached a fever pitch recently on Twitter. Fans reacted quickly to the tease, expressing excitement and anticipation for the former United Champion's return.

Check out the reactions below:

The former WWE star is considered one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, and many fans have felt his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Andrade's possible return to Tony Khan's promotion is a big deal, and many hope it will happen soon. With his talent and charisma, he will make a big impact in AEW once he returns to the ring.

