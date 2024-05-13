"Come back to WWE as a heel to challenge Cody" - Fans divided as former champion confirms his AEW contract is up soon

A certain former WWE Superstar revealed that his current contract with AEW was set to expire soon. This prompted various reactions from fans on social media, as they were divided in wanting a WWE return for him. This would be Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon has made a name for himself across the industry, as he has been well-known for several decades now. Whether as The American Dragon or The Leader of the Yes Movement, Danielson has been at the top of the wrestling industry and has several iconic matches in his resume.

Recently, Bryan Danielson revealed that his contract with AEW is set to expire just before the All In pay-per-view in August. He then talked about how if it were up to him, he'd want to compete at the PPV and go on for as long as WrestleDream a month and a half later, as it would be in his hometown.

Fans talked about what could happen next for Bryan's career. Many wanted him to have a final run in WWE, with one fan even mentioning a feud with Cody Rhodes. Another mentioned how this could lead to a Hall of Fame induction eventually.

"Come back to WWE," one fan replied.

"Come back to Wwe as a heel to challenge Cody," another suggested.

"He needs to retire in WWE and be a guaranteed Hall of Famer," a fan brought up.

Other fans felt he may be too committed to AEW to make a move. Some felt that he'd make the most of his remaining time as a full-time wrestler. One user even brought up several dream matches that he could have.

"Probably unlikely due to how close he is with Tony, but I wonder if he’ll go back to WWE and be part time there," one wondered.

"I hope he gets that. Last match at wrestle dream against either okada or will ospreay," said another.

"To be honest, I can’t see him going back to WWE," one claimed.

Bryan Danielson recently made his AEW in-ring return

The multi-time world champion made his return to the ring last night on AEW Collision, as he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Top Flight.

This would be his first match since Dynasty, when he faced Will Ospreay in a dream match. During the match, he had an injury scare after getting hit by a Tiger Driver 91 and was not seen since then.

As of now, Danielson has committed to supporting those rebelling against The Elite, and he will participate in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing in a few weeks.

With less than three months until his contract expires, Danielson seems to have been making the most of his remaining time. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates on his in-ring career.

