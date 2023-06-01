"Come back to WWE Tony khan mistreats you" - Twitterverse goes berserk after former US Champion fuels his AEW return 

The wrestling world flared up as a former WWE Superstar hyped his return to AEW. The star in question is former United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, the promotion's president Tony Khan made a shocking announcement that the five-time WWE World Champion CM Punk will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on June 17 during the opening night of the brand-new show Collision.

Following this, another absent star is set to return at Collision. That is none other than Andrade El Idolo. He took to Twitter to react to the announcement.

"I have something similar with this guy!!! #AEWCollision 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

The tweet has a lot of truth to it. They both are former WWE Superstars, they had both been suspended from AEW for allegedly attacking co-workers, the two are happily married to former Divas Champions, and last but not least, both wrestlers will be making their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at the brand-new show Collision.

Fans were eager to see the former NXT Champion make his much-awaited return. A few also believed that he should return to WWE as they believed that, as of date, his run in AEW has been lackluster.

Jake @NotJabz @AndradeElIdolo Come back to wwe Tony khan mistreats you

Fans also recalled the similarities and wanted to see the two stars battle each other in the ring.

"Orale. Andrade and Punk stand up guys that don't take no s***. Love to see it 😂," a fan tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo revealed the current status of his AEW contract

As mentioned earlier, Andrade had been suspended from the promotion after a physical altercation with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

During his time away from the Jacksonville-based promotion, El Idolo was interviewed by Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, the 33-year-old star revealed that his AEW contract was expiring fairly soon. He also mentioned that he had surgery for a tear in his chest in November.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Along with Andrade and CM Punk, Miro will also return at the Collision show.

Are you looking forward to seeing the absent stars back on your television screens? Let us know in the comments section below.

