"Come home to the Fed man" - Fans disappointed as Jay White loses to 60-year-old WWE legend on AEW TV

Fans were left disappointed after Jay White lost yet another match to a 60-year-old WWE legend on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The star’s fall from grace has been a tough watch for fans by the looks of things.

The WWE legend is none other than Billy Gunn. Gunn and White took on each other as the feud between their two respective factions rambled on. The Switchblade lost the match after he hit Gunn with a low blow. Fans as usual did not take this result lightly and vented out their frustrations on X social media platform.

One fan said that Jay White would have been better served if he had a rivalry with The Miz in WWE rather than what he is going through right now. Others said that they wanted this feud to end so they could see the former NJPW star’s AEW career take off.

One fan claimed this result was just as bad as his losing to a one-legged MJF a few months back.

It will be interesting to see how Jay will come out of this.

Konnan blasts Jay White’s AEW booking

Fans are not the only ones who are disappointed with how Jay White has been booked in AEW. Former WCW star Konnan also hit out at the company for the way the former NJPW star has been booked since his debut.

Speaking on his podcast K100 a few weeks back, Konnan said that White had been reduced to a mid-level comedy act.

“Let me tell you what's even worse. Everybody there I like, they all have talent, ok? But Jay White, who if you remember I got into a big twitter war with a lot of fans when I said on this show, they dont push him as a star. Bro, they dont push him as a star. This is like a mid level comedy act. no Shade. He should be by himself. If he is to be with a group, it's gotta be a cool group,” he said.

How White will come out of this slump is a question that many fans are wondering. The upcoming pay-per-view, AEW Dynasty, will be a good indicator of how this rivalry will take shape.

