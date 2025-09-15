  • home icon
"Come on, fight me"- Toni Storm opens up about WWE's continuous attempt to counter-programming AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 15, 2025 14:52 GMT
Toni Storm was former WWE superstar before joining AEW in 2022 (Image via Toni Storm
Toni Storm was former WWE superstar before joining AEW in 2022 (Image via Toni Storm's Instagram & WWE's X)

Toni Storm is one of the formidable soldiers for All Elite Wrestling amidst their counterprogramming war against the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, WWE. The reigning AEW Women's World Champion decided to give her take on the entire situation, which is very reminiscent of the raging Monday Night Wars in the 1990s.

For the last few months, WWE has been aligning its shows in a head-to-head competition with AEW. The Stamford-based promotion announced a series of top events for the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling's premier event, All In Texas.

Following that, WWE introduced its newest Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, to debut on its newest streaming platform partner, ESPN. The company scheduled the event for September 20, the same day as AEW All Out. After the official announcement of their PLE, Tony Khan's company changed the timeslot for the show.

In a recent interview on The Sandman Podcast, Toni Storm gave her honest opinion on WWE counterprogramming AEW shows. The Timeless One felt it was great to have competition and said that it was their job to compete against their rivals.

“I think it’s great. Come on, fight me. Be a bit weird of them as a large corporation to just do nothing — It would be a silly business decision not to. Of-course they are. Of-course they will. It’s their job.”- H/T WrestleOps
Toni Storm's former AEW colleague praised her work

Toni Storm continues to excel as a top attraction for AEW amidst their competition against WWE. Witnessing that, her former colleague, Saraya, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, called Storm one of the best wrestling characters of all time.

"She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites altogether right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting, and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago […] when she was scared to pick up a microphone," Saraya said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Moving forward, Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way match against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter at All Out 2025. So, it remains to be seen if she will extend her reign and continue to rule the women's division as champion.

