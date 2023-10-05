"Come to WWE," "He looks like he don't wanna be there anymore" - Fans want Triple H to sign recently returned AEW star

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing after former TNT Champion made his triumphant return to the AEW ring after an absence of 110 days.

Wardlow's last appearance was on the debut episode of Collision on June 17, where he lost his title to Luchasaurus. On Dynamite, he made a powerful comeback when he took on another returning AEW star, Griff Garrison, who also returned to Tony Khan's promotion almost after a year of absence.

However, it wasn't quite the return Garrison was expecting, as Mr. Mayhem wasted no time dominating the match with a swift squash, culminating in a series of five consecutive powerbombs.

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to Wardlow's sensational return, with many speculating that he will eventually leave AEW for WWE. Some also noted that he doesn't appear happy with Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

"He looks like he don't wanna be there anymore," fan tweeted.

"Come to wwe," fan tweeted.

Only time will tell what Wardlow's return means for AEW, but he has undoubtedly made a statement after his match.

Wardlow discussed being absent from AEW

The former three-time TNT Champion shared his thoughts on being absent from television for the past few months since losing his championship.

During an interview with Fandom Spotlite, the AEW star expressed feeling depressed about not being used on TV.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," said Wardlow.

He continued:

"Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you."

Last month, Mr. Mayhem issued a warning to the entire All Elite Wrestling locker room. With him being back, he surely has made a huge statement.

It's unclear what's next for Wardlow, but his return to the promotion raises questions. He could pursue the world championship currently held by MJF, his former boss.

