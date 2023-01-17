"Come to WWE" - Wrestling fans want major AEW star to jump ship for a dream match against RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley

The Twitterverse is seemingly hyped to see an AEW star go up against the former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Over the last few years, Lashley has established himself as one of the toughest pro-wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. Apart from facing off against stars like Braun Strowman and Omos, he has also fought against the formidable Brock Lesnar.

AEW star Brian Cage also went toe-to-toe with the 46-year-old star during their time together in IMPACT in 2018. Furthermore, Cage scored a win over his opponent as well. A recent tweet acknowledged the event, which was retweeted by the Machine. This prompted fans to request the All Elite star to square off with Lashley again in WWE.

"Oh sh*t we're getting a third match in the future?"

YNWCHRIS420_ @YNWCHRIS420_ @briancagegmsi Wwe awaits you my guy... Also sheamus and gunther also say they want the smoke.... I think... They didn't.. But they did @briancagegmsi Wwe awaits you my guy... Also sheamus and gunther also say they want the smoke.... I think... They didn't.. But they did😂

AllExWWE @AllExWWE73 @briancagegmsi That was one of my favorite matches, bub! @briancagegmsi That was one of my favorite matches, bub!

CBStiker23 @CbStiker23 @briancagegmsi Best one on one match I've ever seen. Hope you and @fightbobby go head to head again soon. @briancagegmsi Best one on one match I've ever seen. Hope you and @fightbobby go head to head again soon.

It remains to be seen if Brian Cage will heed the fans and head to Triple H's roster in the future.

A former WWE manager previously commented on Brian Cage's AEW run

With fans seemingly wanting Brian Cage to join WWE, Jim Cornette has also criticized how the Machine has been handled in AEW.

Cage is seldom featured in weekly TV shows, as he instead shows up in the Dark Tapings. Despite his prodigious skill and impressive physique, he is yet to win any major titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jim Cornette was especially miffed at how a match between Brian Cage and Jungle Boy was booked on Dynamite. In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience:

"This was two Indie guys doing an Indie match with no leader, and Brian Cage trying to do 10,000 moves whether he can do ‘em or not. Finally, in the finish, I know they want to get Jungle Boy over but the finishes are so flat… Who’s putting this s**t together?" said Cornette. [From 02:02:16 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Brian Cage.

