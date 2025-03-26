  • home icon
  "Coming straight to WWE," "WrestleMania return" - Fans erupt after major star announces sudden AEW exit

"Coming straight to WWE," "WrestleMania return" - Fans erupt after major star announces sudden AEW exit

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 26, 2025 17:11 GMT
WWE fans
This star is a former AEW Women's World Champion (source: WWE.com)

A major star has announced her exit from AEW. Fans have now given their thoughts on the situation.

Saraya joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and quickly captured the AEW Women's World Championship. However, this was the peak of her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion as she was relegated to smaller storylines after losing the title and even failed to make the main card for All In: London last year. The Anti-Diva hasn't been seen on television since October 2024.

The former WWE star recently announced on her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast that she has officially left AEW.

This news has gotten the entire wrestling world talking, with some fans speculating that she would return to WWE. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: x.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: x.com)

Former AEW star Saraya is open to WWE return

Before debuting in AEW, Saraya made her name in WWE. She started in NXT and moved up to the main roster, and shockingly won the Divas Title on her debut. She was part of many memorable moments in the promotion and was even forced to retire for the first time during her time at the company.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Saraya revealed that she still loves WWE and harbors no hard feelings. She also said that she is open to making a return if they need her.

"Yeah, so I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. I mean, they raised me; they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much, and the idea of going somewhere else was only because of the potential of my brother being there," she said. "That was like a big thing, I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling, you know? I love WWE, and I would absolutely—if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board!” [H/T: Fightful]
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Saraya.

Edited by Brandon Nell
