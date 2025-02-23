"Congrats," "One of my favorites" - Matt Hardy, Gail Kim, Brian Cage, and more react to AEW's major new signing

AEW recently announced the signing of a major name. Matt Hardy, Gail Kim, and other wrestling stars have reacted to this signing.

Ad

Speedball Mike Bailey established himself as one of the top stars in the TNA's X Division over the past couple of years. He won the X Division Championship three times and was one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Despite the success he found in TNA, Bailey decided not to re-sign with the promotion when his contract expired last year and became a free agent. Since then, reports have been circulating regarding his future, with many speculating that he would join AEW.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Tony Khan announced publicly that Speedball Mike Bailey will be arriving at All Elite Wrestling soon. Following this announcement, Speedball took to X (fka Twitter) to post the following:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several stars, including Matt Hardy, Gail Kim, and Brian Cage, have taken to social media to share their well-wishes. Check out some of their reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Congrats Speedball go kill it!" posted Gail Kim.

"Kicking and moonsault kneeing your way into our hearts," wrote Jake Something.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Screenshot of Brian Cage's comment (source: AEW's Instagram account)

Matt Hardy previously said that Mike Bailey would be a great fit for AEW

AEW is known for its fast-paced action. The roster is filled with several great high flyers and Luchadors who can perform incredible moves at terrific speeds. It seems only fitting that Mike Bailey would join this incredible roster, given how well he matches the styles of several AEW stars.

Ad

Speaking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the tag team legend stated that Mike Bailey would be an ideal fit for AEW because he aligns well with the type of matches AEW regularly produces on television. However, Hardy also hopes that the former X Division Champion doesn't get lost in the shuffle.

“I think he’s an ideal fit for AEW, especially with their style and the kind of matches they typically aim to produce on television. He’s going to do great out there. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about Mike Bailey. My time working with him has been a pleasure—he really gets it."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Speedball Mike Bailey will receive a push upon arriving in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback