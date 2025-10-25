  • home icon
  Congratulations to AEW star Jeff Jarrett

Congratulations to AEW star Jeff Jarrett

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 25, 2025 18:24 GMT
Jeff Jarrett
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credit: AEW's X account)

Jeff Jarrett is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. He has now achieved a personal milestone.

Jeff Jerrett has been wrestling for a very long time. He has competed for some of the biggest wrestling promotions like WWE, TNA, and AEW. Despite having a storied career, Jarrett has had personal problems with alcohol for many years. Real Canadian Wrestling promoter Steven Ewaschuk once claimed that Jarrett showed up to an event intoxicated and then continued to drink in the locker room until he passed out. His alcoholism had gotten so much out of hand that Karen Jarrett and WWE set up for him to join a rehabilitation program in 2017.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has now taken to social media to showcase his Unity Service Recovery coin he got as part of his sobriety. He also revealed that he has been sober since 2017. This is a massive accomplishment for a recovering alcoholic.

Jeff Jarrett offered some advice to Andrade after his WWE firing

Andrade returned to WWE last year and was involved in some stellar matches on SmackDown. Just when he was starting to form a successful tag team with Rey Fenix, he was taken off TV. A few weeks later, it was reported that Andrade was released from the company because of multiple wellness policy violations.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett offered some advice to Andrade. He noted that the AEW star might have a lot of potential in the ring, but he has to take a good look at himself in the mirror.

"I've said it on this podcast multiple times...[Andrade] has incredible athletic ability...He's got an aura. He works his a** off... He won't be the first, and he won't be the last that comes in with a boatload of potential...It starts with the man in the mirror. I've certainly been there... I hope nothing but the best for the guy and that he pulls his nose up...When you're escorted from a building? No bueno.... Wake up today, and figure out 'Let me look at my role in every set of circumstances that's taken place'... Fail to plan, plan to fail...You gotta be better." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

It's good to see that Jeff Jarrett has been sober for all these years.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
