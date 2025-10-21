Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 21, 2025 11:54 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone has yet another achievement (Source-Mercedes on X)

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone secured a massive achievement following her big win at WrestleDream 2025. The CEO is being congratulated all over social media as well.

Mercedes Mone continues to make history ever since her AEW debut last year. After becoming the longest reigning TBS Champion recently, Mone also became the first-ever wrestler to hold 12 title belts at once. She recently made history with her huge title win at WrestleDream 2025.

The CEO captured the interim Ring of Honor Women's World TV Championship by defeating Mina Shirakawa. Following the big win, Mercedes became the first woman to ever win a title in all the major promotions such as WWE, NJPW, AEW, CMLL, and ROH.

Mone won a number of titles during her time in the WWE before capturing the gold in NJPW, AEW, CMLL, and ROH. She also holds 12 title belts currently, which include titles from multiple promotions all over the world.

Mercedes Mone is on the radar of a top AEW Champion

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, recently put the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on notice by eyeing her title. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette recently, Statlander said Mone should watch out, as she aims to hold both the Women's World title and TBS title at once:

"We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl," Kris said.

Interestingly, Mercedes is currently feuding with Statlander as well. Fans will have to wait and see when the two face each other with the title on the line.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
