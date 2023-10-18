"Congratulations beautiful!!!" - Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, and others react to top AEW star's wedding pictures

Following their wedding a few days ago, AEW stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson have posted their photos on Instagram. Several current and former WWE and AEW stars have reacted to them.

The couple got married last Friday, roughly a year after their engagement. They have been dating since 2021. Earlier today, they shared photos showing moments from just before, during, and after the wedding ceremony.

On Instagram, several members of the wrestling industry gave their congratulatory messages and complimented the couple. Among these included AEW stars Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, whom Julia Hart coincidentally feuded with recently, former WWE names like Renee Paquette, Summer Rae, current NXT star Fallon Henley, and Hall of Famer Kelly Kelly

Their reactions can be seen below.

Compilation of AEW/WWE stars reacting to Julia Hart's Wedding Photos

Julia Hart and Lee Johnson's wedding photos can be seen here.

A quick breakdown of the chaos Julia Hart left behind before her leave from AEW

The House of Black may be the most ominous faction today, and it goes without saying that what makes them such is how they presented themselves and their influence.

Julia Hart was not originally a member of the faction. She was corrupted and turned to them. Recent events have shown that she may have attempted to do the same with other members of the faction.

Almost a month ago, she faced Skye Blue in a singles competition, and after beating her, she inflicted just a little more pain on her opponent despite the match being over. This led to Willow Nightingale interfering. From this moment on, Julia Hart became a thorn in the side of Skye Blue and Willow.

She launched attacks on the AEW stars and even went as far as spraying them with the black mist, the same one that corrupted her in the first place. Nothing happened at first, but the mist seems to have lasting effects on the two stars.

They have shown behavior changes and have a much darker look around their eyes, proof that Hart's black mist may have corrupted them.

Currently, Julia Hart is on her honeymoon, and she has left some chaos in her absence. With her return not being stated, it will be interesting to see what developments occur and how this will affect the House of Black moving forward.

