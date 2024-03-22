“CONTRACT TAMPERING,” “Hunter better book him right” - Fans go berserk as WWE Superstar teases AEW star’s return 

A WWE Superstar has teased an AEW star return to the Stamford-based promotion. The star being discussed is Keith Lee.

The 39-year-old is a former WWE Superstar who worked in the promotion for three years. After being released from the company in 2021, he signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2022.

Keith Lee has been absent from the promotion for nearly three months. His last appearance took place against Brian Cage on December 23 on Collision. In January, it was reported that he would be going through double surgery. However, the nature of the injury or disease hasn't been released.

The Limitless One's AEW run hasn't been much of a delight. However, his WWE run was memorable as Lee was booked as a vicious giant.

Recently, a user tweeted about potential Keith Lee's return to the Stamford-based promotion. To this tweet, Dijak replied with a clip that said, "I'm interested," wanting the latter to join WWE.

Following his response, fans became skeptical and wondered if Dijak knew something about Lee's return to the Triple H-led promotion.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Dijak and Keith Lee have collided in NXT a handful of times back in 2019 and 2020. Their most memorable bout took place at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Bill Apter criticizes Keith Lee's AEW run

Speaking with Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter questioned The Limitless One's stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he was nowhere to be seen last year.

"You mentioned Keith Lee. I would give him the 2023 award of 'Where the heck is Keith Lee going.' Man, I thought when he was going into AEW, I said, 'This is great. This guy is gonna be a major force in AEW.' It's like, where is he?" he said.

Currently, no update on when Keith Lee will return to the promotion is provided.

Do you think he will return to WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

