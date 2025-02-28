  • home icon
  "Contract tampering," "Tony is petty" - Fans react to major update on AEW star Rey Fenix's potential WWE signing

"Contract tampering," "Tony is petty" - Fans react to major update on AEW star Rey Fenix's potential WWE signing

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:37 GMT
Tony Khan and Rey Fenix
Rey Fenix is a former International Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

New details have come to light regarding Rey Fenix's potential WWE signing. Fans have also reacted to this new development.

One of the biggest developments around AEW in recent weeks has been Rey Fenix's contract situation. The luchador had previously requested a release from his contract. However, Tony Khan denied his request and instead added some additional injury time to his contract. This prevented Fenix from joining WWE along with his brother Penta. However, it is almost a given that the AEW star could join his brother in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is already making plans for Fenix to join their promotion, even though he is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Once this report broke, fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Fenix's contract situation. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Kody Lane recently pitched for a match against Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix has not competed in an AEW ring since July 2024. Despite his long absence from the ring, he still has an old rival wanting to face him: Kody Lane. Fenix and Lane faced off in a singles contest on July 30, 2023, during a Glory Pro event. Fenix won that match, but the two men have not faced each other since.

During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked, Kody Lane expressed his desire to step into the ring with Fenix once again, noting that their last encounter was two years ago and that he has evolved into a different wrestler since then.

"It was quite the treat to wrestle him. He was awesome. He made me feel welcome and comfortable. No and words, I would love to wrestle him again. Since that was two years ago, I’d like to do it now since I feel like I’m a different wrestler than two years ago. When that came out, the first main event of Glory Pro Ascend, it was awesome to be part of the kick off of hopefully something cool that gets a lot of eyes on Glory Pro." [H/T Fightful]
It will be interesting to see when Rey Fenix will be released from AEW and if he joins WWE shortly after.

Edited by Brandon Nell
